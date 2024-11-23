Teen, Parent Nabbed After Duo Rides ATV, Dirt Bike On Public Streets In Hudson Valley: Police

The summonses were issued in connection with an incident in Putnam County on Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, when the Mahopac School District Transportation Office reported an ATV and dirt bike driving recklessly on Baldwin Place Road near Mahopac High School, Carmel Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

An officer caught up with the vehicles and tried stopping them in the Red Hills neighborhood off of Hill Street. However, they kept going and continued into the trails between Lake MacGregor and Airport Park, the department said.

An investigation into the incident determined that one of the riders was a local resident. Soon after, the suspect, a 17-year-old Mahopac boy, was issued multiple summonses for the violations witnessed by the officer, according to police.

Additionally, the boy's mother, a 51-year-old Mahopac woman whose name has not yet been made public, was also issued a summons for allowing her son to drive without a license, the department added.

The vehicle was later impounded and the boy and his mother were directed to appear in Carmel Town Court.

Carmel detectives are still working on identifying the other vehicle and rider involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 845-628-1300.

"Carmel Police remind the community that ATV and dirt bike use on public streets is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous," the department wrote on social media, continuing, "Vehicles will be impounded with riders facing summonses and/or arrests. Parents or guardians of minor riders of ATV or dirt bikes that commit traffic violations may also be summonsed or charged with criminal offenses."

