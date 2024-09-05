Suspect At Large After Shooting Cat In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County around the time of Tuesday, Aug. 20, when a 3-year-old neutered male orange tabby cat named Kiwi was shot with what is believed to be an airgun pellet, the Putnam County SPCA announced on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The cat, owned by a resident of Bullet Hole Road in Patterson, was then examined by South Putnam Animal Hospital and had X-rays taken. Veterinarians discovered that the projectile had lodged itself in Kiwi's ventral abdominal muscle wall, where it still remains.

Kiwi will likely have to undergo surgery to get the projectile removed, according to the SPCA.

Whoever shot Kiwi has still not been apprehended. His owner is now offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, the SPCA said.

Anyone with information can call the SPCA at 845-520-6915. All tips can remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

