Newly remodeled Dunkin' Reopens In Rockland County Following 2021 Fire

The fire, which took place in Rockland County on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, destroyed The Rise (where the fire started), a gun range, and spread to a Dollar General store and Dunkin' around noon on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 112 North Middletown Road in Pearl River.

Dunkin' is offering "Free Coffee for a Year" to the first 100 guests in line beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 to celebrate the reopening.

Additionally, from 9 a.m. to noon, all guests can spin a prize wheel for free Dunkin’ merchandise and receive tickets to upcoming New York Boulders games while supplies last.

Dunkin’ franchisees Mike McAleer and Walter Buczek of Sicomac Partners will commemorate the occasion with a $3,000 donation to Feeding Westchester with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“We are very excited to reopen to our loyal guests in Pearl River and the surrounding community,” said McAleer. “Additionally, we are proud to support Feeding Westchester with this $3,000 donation in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and to underscore an organization that provides impactful support and resources to the local community.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 11 a.m.

The 2,800-square-foot Dunkin' employs 15 crew members and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Store officials said the Pearl River Dunkin’ features the brand’s new restaurant design, which features a modern atmosphere, popping colors, and a bright, energetic atmosphere.

In addition, Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now available through a tap system, which serves eight cold drinks: coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee, and nitro-infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.

And don't forget the best part: There will be plenty of donuts, sandwiches, and Munchins.

