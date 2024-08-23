New Round Of Storms To Follow Days-Long Stretch Of Dry Days: 5-Day Forecast

The timing for the storm system is from late in the afternoon into the evening on Monday, Aug. 26.

It will remain precipitation free through the weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, Aug. 23 with a high temperature right around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will then get warmer on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, with high temps in the mid-80s, and mainly sunny skies both days.

Humidity will increase on both Sunday and Monday. Monday's high temperature will be in the low 80s.

"Over the weekend, humidity levels will probably be back up to typical late-August levels but not to the magnitude portions of the midsummer delivered," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines said.

The outlook for Tuesday, Aug. 27 calls for partly sunny skies, a high temperature generally in the low 80s, and the chance for spotty showers.

