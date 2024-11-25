Fair 48°

Microsoft Outage Affects Users Globally, Restoration Time Unclear

An outage is affecting Microsoft users around the world.

About 5,000 reports of issues were reported on Downdetector at around 11:30 a.m., and the majority of issues were with Outlook.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tadas Sar
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

Programs that have been reported down include Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams, according to the website Downdetector.

Microsoft said in an announcement at around midday on Monday, Nov. 25 that "Our targeted restarts are progressing slower than anticipated for the majority of affected users. An ETA for resolution will be provided as soon as available."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

