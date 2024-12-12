Partly Cloudy 39°

SHARE

GM Axes Robotaxis, Refocuses On Personal Cars

General Motors (GM) has announced a major shift in its autonomous vehicle strategy, discontinuing the development of robotaxis through its subsidiary Cruise LLC. 

Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO.

Mary Barra, GM chair and CEO.

Photo Credit: General Motors
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The company will instead focus on integrating autonomous and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) into personal vehicles.

The decision, announced this week, comes as GM evaluates the time, costs, and competitive challenges associated with scaling a robotaxi business. 

“GM is committed to delivering the best driving experiences to our customers in a disciplined and capital-efficient manner,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO.

GM plans to merge its Cruise LLC team with its in-house technical division to enhance advanced systems like Super Cruise. 

Super Cruise, a hands-off, eyes-on driving feature, is now available in more than 20 GM models and records over 10 million miles monthly. 

The company’s ultimate goal is to develop fully autonomous capabilities for personal vehicles.

“As the largest US automotive manufacturer, we’re fully committed to autonomous driving and excited to bring GM customers its benefits,” said Dave Richardson, GM Senior Vice President of Software and Services Engineering.

The move reflects the challenges facing the autonomous vehicle industry, particularly in the robotaxi sector, where operational complexities and regulatory hurdles have slowed widespread adoption. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE