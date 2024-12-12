Sudden Death Of Stony Point Boy, 9, Spreads Sadness: 'Pure Loving Energy'

Ocean Torres was a "pure loving energy" before he lost his life over Thanksgiving, according to his obituary on the George M. Holt Funeral Home website. He died Saturday, Nov. 30.

News12 said Ocean died of a medical emergency and was a student at Farley Elementary School in Stony Point.

"At just nine years old, he had this incredible way of making everyone around him feel special and loved," his obituary reads. "Every single night, Ocean would make sure his siblings - Castiel, Delinda, and his twin sister Charlie - know exactly how much he loved them. A ritual that will leave a lasting impact in their hearts."

A GoFundMe launched to support Ocean's family following his death had raised more than $32,000 as of press time.

"Ocean was a bright spark in this world and will be deeply missed," campaign founder Zulayka Torres writes. "He touched the lives of so many and it’s our turn to give back to his family in their time of need. We are raising money to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for Ocean’s family as this passing was completely unexpected."

You can make donations in Ocean's memory for his funeral expenses here. His memorial service has been held. Click here to read Ocean's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.