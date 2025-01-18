Earn Your Scroll: New App Makes You Walk To Unlock Social Media

Steppin' blocks you from using certain apps unless you walk a certain number of daily steps. The app was founded by Boston entrepreneur Paul English, who's also a co-founder of travel search engine Kayak.com.

Steppin' rewards physical activity by tying screen time to movement. For every 100 steps, users earn one minute of access to restricted apps, including social media apps like Facebook and Instagram, as well as other platforms like Netflix.

The app's settings are fully customizable, allowing users to set step goals and decide which apps to lock.

"Steppin' bridges the gap between physical and mental health, helping you create a balance that allows both to thrive," the app's website said. "By relying on something outside your phone - your steps - it provides a simple yet powerful way to shift your focus, encouraging movement and mindfulness.

"Whether you're breaking a scroll addiction or seeking a healthier routine, Steppin' offers a rewarding, real-world solution to reclaim your time and energy."

The technology integrates seamlessly with iPhone's built-in step counter or connects to a variety of fitness trackers through Apple Health, ensuring easy setup. Steppin' not only helps users reduce screen time but also encourages a more active lifestyle.

The app aims to encourage movement and reduce dependency on social media.

"The algorithm owns your time, your focus, and your freedom," the app's website said. "Every scroll feeds it. Every step frees you.”

English told TechCrunch he thought of the idea for Steppin' when he realized he and his family kept scrolling through social media while on vacation in Spain.

"We have found through just talking to friends and families that a lot of parents say, 'I want my teenager to have this, my 12-year-old is addicted,' said English. "And then some adults are saying, 'Yeah, I too, have a problem, it's not just Gen Z, I find that I'm on my phone too much and I'm not getting out of the house enough.' So we're getting interest from all ages."

Steppin' is available on iOS and plans to be open to Android users in the near future.

