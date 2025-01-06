Drunk Driver Plows Into State Police Car, Van During Hudson Valley Traffic Stop, Police Say

The incident occurred last week in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd, said Troop F officials.

The collision caused the patrol car to hit the vehicle they had stopped, leaving two civilians and two troopers with minor injuries.

"Thankfully, everyone is expected to recover, but this could have been far worse," the department said.

They added the incident was a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving not only for those directly involved but for first responders as well.

"Every time you get behind the wheel impaired, you’re putting lives at risk," Troop F said.

