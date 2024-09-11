Fair 73°

Driver Flown to Hospital After Truck Rolls Over On I-84 In Hudson Valley

An interstate in the Hudson Valley was temporarily closed after a truck overturned, injuring the driver. 

The crash happened on I-84 East in Brewster near Route 312.&nbsp;

Ben Crnic
The crash happened in Putnam County on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 10, when a truck crashed on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just east of Route 312 in Brewster, according to the Brewster Fire Department. 

As a result of the crash, the driver became trapped inside the truck's twisted structure. Luckily though, arriving fire crews were able to stabilize the vehicle and rescue them using specialized extrication equipment. 

The department said the driver was then flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. 

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed during the rescue operation, firefighters added. The cause of the crash was not released. 

