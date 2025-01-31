Burning Electric Scooter Causes Damage To Apartment Complex In Hudson Valley

The fire broke out on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Slatewood Apartments in the Town of Wallkill, according to the Mechanicstown Fire Company.

Crews arrived to find an electric scooter burning inside the apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but not before the fire and sprinkler system caused damage to two units—the fire-damaged apartment and the one below, which sustained water damage.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including the Silver Lake Fire District, Pocatello/Mount Hope Fire Company, Town of Wallkill Police Department, Town of Wallkill Building Department, and the Orange County Fire Investigators Office.

