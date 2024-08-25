$20K Awarded To 3 Libraries Each In Hudson Valley For Upgrades, Projects

The three institutions, all located in Putnam County, each will receive $20,000 in bullet aid in state funding to help them with needed upgrades and new development projects, New York Assemblyman Matt Slater announced on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The libraries to receive this aid include:

The Kent Public Library at 17 Sybils Crossing, which plans to use the funds to offer more downloadable audiobooks and e-books to patrons;

The Putnam Valley Library at 30 Oscawana Lake Rd., which plans on using the funds for accessibility upgrades to its single-stall bathroom;

The Patterson Public Library at 1167 NY-311, which will use the funding to transform its adult library with new, lower shelving and computer stations, improving the space's accessibility and warmth, officials said.

"Our libraries are the heart of our communities, offering so many essential services to our residents," Slater said, adding, "I’m incredibly proud to support the public libraries in these important projects."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.