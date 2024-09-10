2-Year-Old Struck, Killed By SUV In Rockland County

The incident occurred in Rockland County at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, on Calvert Drive in the village of Kaser in Ramapo.

According to Ramapo Police Lt. Michael Gannon, responding officers found the child was struck by a 2014 Honda Odyssey and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The girl was transported to Nyack Hospital by Hatzolah Ambulance and later died from her injuries, Gannon said.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

The driver of the Odyssey, a 21-year-old resident of Monsey, was not injured and remained on scene.

Gannon said the unidentified driver is cooperating with the investigation.

There are no criminal charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ramapo Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit.

This is a developing story.

