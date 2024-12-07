Fair 37°

Driver, 28, Seriously Injures Golden Doodle, Leaves Crash Scene In Brewster, SPCA Says

A Hudson Valley woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly hitting a dog with her car and fleeing the scene, leaving the severely injured pet to suffer, authorities said.

Astro is recovering.

 Photo Credit: Putnam SPCA
Cecilia Levine
The incident occurred on Mon., Dec. 2, around 5:22 p.m., when Putnam County SPCA detectives responded to Center Street in Brewster, the Putnam County SPCA said. 

There, they learned that a five-year-old Goldendoodle named Astro was struck by a white Toyota Rav4, suffering severe injuries, officials said.

Astro’s family rushed him to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in the Town of Southeast, where he underwent multiple emergency surgeries. The dog remains under medical care and is being treated for extensive injuries, including head trauma, intestinal damage, a dislocated hip, and severe bruising, officials said.

Following an investigation aided by witnesses, ring cameras, and good Samaritans, SPCA detectives located the driver at her residence on Dec. 3. She was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Animal Cruelty under Agriculture & Markets Law
  • Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree
  • Leaving the Scene of Injury to Certain Animals under Vehicle & Traffic Law

The defendant is scheduled for arraignment in the Village of Brewster Justice Court in January.

The Putnam County SPCA expressed gratitude to the Brewster Police Department, Guardian Veterinary Specialists, Astro’s family, and the good Samaritans who helped in the case.

Astro’s recovery is ongoing, with his family hoping for a positive outcome.

