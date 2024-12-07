Driver, 28, Seriously Injures Golden Doodle, Leaves Crash Scene In Brewster, SPCA Says

The incident occurred on Mon., Dec. 2, around 5:22 p.m., when Putnam County SPCA detectives responded to Center Street in Brewster, the Putnam County SPCA said.

There, they learned that a five-year-old Goldendoodle named Astro was struck by a white Toyota Rav4, suffering severe injuries, officials said.

Astro’s family rushed him to Guardian Veterinary Specialists in the Town of Southeast, where he underwent multiple emergency surgeries. The dog remains under medical care and is being treated for extensive injuries, including head trauma, intestinal damage, a dislocated hip, and severe bruising, officials said.

Following an investigation aided by witnesses, ring cameras, and good Samaritans, SPCA detectives located the driver at her residence on Dec. 3. She was taken into custody and charged with:

Animal Cruelty under Agriculture & Markets Law

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Leaving the Scene of Injury to Certain Animals under Vehicle & Traffic Law

The defendant is scheduled for arraignment in the Village of Brewster Justice Court in January.

The Putnam County SPCA expressed gratitude to the Brewster Police Department, Guardian Veterinary Specialists, Astro’s family, and the good Samaritans who helped in the case.

Astro’s recovery is ongoing, with his family hoping for a positive outcome.

