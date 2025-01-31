ATVs, Motorcycle Stolen From Facebook Seller: 3 Nabbed In Southeast Burglary Case, Cops Say

Nassau County resident Percy Dickinson, age 25, of Freeport, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 28, after being wanted for his alleged role in a burglary in the Town of Southeast in April 2024, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The case began when deputies responded to a home on Briar Drive for a reported break-in at a garage, where two ATVs and a motorcycle had been stolen. Investigators later determined that the homeowners had listed the vehicles for sale on Facebook Marketplace and that the suspects likely used the post to orchestrate the crime.

Over nine months, PCSO investigators tracked down leads, including surveillance footage, which led them to the suspects.

In July 2024, authorities executed search warrants and arrested two of the suspects—Suffolk County resident Donovan E. Slater, age 27, of Brentwood, and Nassau County resident Roodler A. Pierre Louis, age 25, of West Hempstead—at their homes with assistance from detectives in Nassau, Suffolk, and Sparta, New Jersey.

Both were charged with second-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree grand larceny. They were released with ankle monitors pending future court dates.

During the investigation, authorities recovered the stolen motorcycle from the Southeast burglary, along with numerous other stolen vehicles from multiple jurisdictions.

Dickinson remained at large until he was arrested in Freeport, where he was being held on unrelated charges. He has since been transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility, where he is also being held on a warrant out of Sparta, New Jersey.

According to investigators, the trio is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries across the tri-state area over the past year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southeast-Brewster and receive free news updates.