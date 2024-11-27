Drunk Riverhead Man Caught After Sideswiping Cruiser, Fleeing Scene In Water Mill: Police

Authorities say the incident occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, on Montauk Highway in Water Mill.

Kevin Sagastume, age 23, of Riverhead, was reportedly attempting to exit a private dirt driveway onto the highway when his vehicle sideswiped an unoccupied marked Southampton Town Police cruiser parked with emergency lights on.

Officers were conducting an unrelated investigation nearby, the Southampton Town PD added.

Sagastume fled westbound on County Road 39A but was stopped a short time later near 729 County Road 39A, said police.

Officers determined he was intoxicated, and he was taken to the Southampton Town Police headquarters for processing.

Sagastume was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor,

Leaving the scene of an accident, a violation.

He was held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southampton and receive free news updates.