Snowfall Predictions Updated For Accumulation, Locations As Weekend Storm Takes Aim

The system is expected to arrive in the early afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 15, with precipitation continuing through the overnight into Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the National Weather Service.

A combination of rain, snow, and ice is likely from New York City, northern New Jersey and Pennsylvania through upstate New York and New England. There will be mainly rain from Washington, DC to Philadelphia, AccuWeather says.

As temperatures rise well into the 40s even in northernmost locations Sunday, precipitation will become all rain.

AccuWeather released updated snowfall predictions on Thursday morning, Feb. 13, showing that accumulating snow is now expected in areas farther south than originally forecast, mainly in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (See the first image above.)

Snowfall Projections:

1 to 3 inches – Lightest shade of blue

3 to 6 inches – Medium shade of blue

6 to 12 inches – Darkest shade of blue

Valentine's Day will provide a respite from the weekend system and a midweek storm that will push off the East Coast during the day on Thursday. It will be sunny with seasonable temps on Friday, Feb. 14 ahead of the arrival of the next storm.

The active February pattern is expected to continue, with another potential winter storm set for the middle of next week. (Click on the second image above.)

"There's probably going to be a major storm next week, due to a strong injection of Arctic air over the northern Plains," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "The question is does that storm try to track up along the Atlantic coast or head more to the east, across the Southern states and then out to sea."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

