Mostly Cloudy 49°

SHARE

ID Released For Central Islip Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Bohemia

The identity has been released of a woman who died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island.

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia.

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia. on Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue.

A westbound vehicle hit the woman while she was crossing the road and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk County Police ID'd her as Joan Foley, age 59, of Central Islip.

Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue, this morning. 

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE