ID Released For Central Islip Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Bohemia

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia. on Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue.

A westbound vehicle hit the woman while she was crossing the road and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Suffolk County Police ID'd her as Joan Foley, age 59, of Central Islip.

Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue, this morning.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.