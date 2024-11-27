Partly Cloudy 48°

SHARE

Hit-Run Crash Kills Woman Crossing Veterans Memorial Highway In Bohemia

A hit-run driver struck and killed a woman on Long Island.

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia.

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Suffolk County at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Bohemia. on Veterans Memorial Highway at 5th Avenue.

A westbound vehicle hit the woman while she was crossing the road and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ronkonkoma and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE