Police Nab Robbery Suspect, Investigate Separate Poughkeepsie Shooting

Boost Mobile Robbery:

On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8:25 p.m., the city of Poughkeepsie officers were dispatched to Boost Mobile at 403 Main St. following a robbery report.

A store employee reported that the suspect engaged in a physical altercation before stealing property and fleeing the scene, police said.

Police quickly identified the suspect as Rhondre Robinson, 25, of Poughkeepsie. He was located on Washington Street shortly and taken into custody.

Robinson has been charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property. He is currently being held pending arraignment.

Shooting Investigation:

Later that night, at 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots near 22 Montgomery St., Eastman Towers.

While investigating, officers were informed that a 31-year-old male gunshot victim had arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the right buttocks, and his vehicle was found to have multiple gunshot strikes.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the incident.

Call for Information:

The shooting investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to call the confidential TIP LINE at 845- 451-7577.

Both incidents remain under active investigation.

