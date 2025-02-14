Fentanyl Sales Hub Shut Down In Poughkeepsie: 20-Year-Old Man Charged, Police Say

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force, acting on months of community reports about drug activity on South Clinton Street, executed a search warrant at a Poughkeepsie apartment on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 13, the task force announced on Friday, Feb. 14.

The raid, conducted with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), the City of Poughkeepsie Police and Neighborhood Recovery Unit, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, resulted in the arrest of Kiahron Thompson, age 20.

Authorities seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and drug packaging materials, including scales, from the apartment, the task force said. Thompson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Thompson was arraigned in City of Poughkeepsie Court and released with an order to appear at a later date, as required under current New York State law.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force emphasized its ongoing efforts to address narcotics sales in areas where residents have voiced concerns.

"The Drug Task Force will continue to focus significant attention on this area and others where community members seek assistance with removing dangerous drug dealers," authorities said.

Residents with information about drug activity in Dutchess County are encouraged to contact the Drug Task Force’s confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

