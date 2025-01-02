The incident happened in Plainview, near the intersection of Old Country Road and Floral Avenue, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Nassau County Police said 39-year-old Veronica Marmol, of College Point, Queens, was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound when she struck a pedestrian.

Marmol did not stop and continued heading east, leaving the victim seriously injured at the scene, according to police.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Kevin Lawry, of Plainview, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Marmol as the driver, as Daily Voice previously reported. She was arrested without incident Thursday, Jan. 2, and arraigned in Nassau County Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

Additional details about Lawry’s life were not immediately available. His family is invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

