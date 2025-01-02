Veronica Marmol, of College Point, was behind the wheel of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler heading east when she struck the man on Old Country Road near Floral Avenue in Plainview, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, Nassau County police said.

Marmol did not stop and continued heading east, leaving the victim seriously injured at the scene, according to police. A Nassau County Police medic pronounced the man dead on site.

Marmol was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She was arrested without incident and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 2, at First District Court in Hempstead.

The investigation remains active, and no further details were immediately available.

