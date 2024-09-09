New Update: Reward Increased For Suspect Who Shot Cat In Patterson

The New York State Humane Association and Putnam County SPCA are now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot Kiwi, a 3-year-old neutered orange tabby cat, in the town of Patterson around Tuesday, Aug. 20.

This reward is on top of Kiwi's owner's offered reward of $500 and $250 offered by a concerned citizen, officials said, adding that the total reward is now up to $1,750.

According to the SPCA, Kiwi was shot with an airgun pellet firearm around Bullet Hole Road, Fair Street, or Highview Drive. The metal projectile hit him in the abdomen and lodged in his ventral abdominal muscle wall, where it still remains.

Kiwi's owner, Janelle Marina Mendez, now must pay for surgery to get the projectile removed, officials said, adding that she is "shocked" that someone would injure her cat in such a way.

"The individual/s responsible for this cruel crime must be brought to justice," said Humane Association Chairperson Patricia Valusek.

Anyone with information can contact the SPCA at 845-520-6915.

To help fund the reward and Kiwi's surgery bills, Marina Mendez has since started a GoFundMe fundraiser page to collect donations.

The funds will also go toward the SPCA to help them continue their efforts in protecting animals in Putnam, Marina Mendez wrote on the fundraiser page.

"Every dollar helps, and no donation is too small. Your contributions will directly aid in Kiwi’s recovery, help bring a cruel individual to justice, and continue the noble work of the Putnam County SPCA," she wrote.

