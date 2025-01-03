Emmarae Gervasi, 14, of Patchogue, has been located, her father Frank Gervasi confirmed to Daily Voice on Friday, Jan. 3. No other details were given, but Mr. Gervasi said he would have more to say at a later time.

He further confirmed the good news on Facebook, writing: "I found Emma!!! Please give me some time and then I will address the public in a few. Thanks. Prayers answered."

Emmarae had last been seen on Terrell Street in Patchogue at around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Mr. Gervasi spent days driving around Long Island looking for his daughter and suggested that someone may be keeping her against her will. He regularly shared updates on his search with his followers on Facebook.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve – friends, relatives, and community members organized a search party that yielded no signs of the teen.

“We are actively looking for her and will stop at nothing to find her,” Mr. Gervasi said in a Facebook video. “I just want to make it clear, to whoever has my daughter, that she needs to come home. We’re actively looking for her and we’re also looking for you.”

Additional details, including where Emmarae was found, who she was with, or her condition, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

