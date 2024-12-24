Desperate Dad Spends Christmas Eve 'Actively Looking' For Patchogue Daughter Believed Abducted

Emmarae Gervasi, 15, was last on Terrell Street in Patchogue at around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, as Daily Voice previously reported.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, her father Frank updated friends and relatives saying he still hadn’t seen the girl.

“Christmas Eve and hoping for a miracle. As the days roll on I miss her more and more every day,” he wrote on Facebook. “The questions and the what-ifs will drive you nuts.”

Gervasi described his daughter as a “troubled teen” and suggested that someone may be preventing his daughter from leaving.

“We are actively looking for her and will stop at nothing to find her,” he said. “I just want to make it clear, to whoever has my daughter, that she needs to come home. We’re actively looking for her and we’re also looking for you.”

Gervasi went on to say that it would “probably be better” if the police got to whoever was keeping his daughter before he did.

“She’s only a kid and she needs to be let go,” he said. “If you have her, just know that we’re coming for you.”

Gervasi also addressed the “cruel people” who have called in phony tips about finding his daughter over the past two weeks.

“How you can mess with someone or call in a bull(expletive) report just to get my hopes up and watch me drive around!! I will remind you that karma is a real thing…”

Emmarae Gervasi is 5-foot-4 and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8500 or her father Frank at 631-294-0265.

