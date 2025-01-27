School Bus Crash Injures 2 Students In Hudson Valley

It happened in the hamlet of Rock Hill, on Highway 17 near Bridgeville Road, at around 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

A bus operated by Rolling V Bus Corporation was carrying two Liberty Central School District students, as well as students from other districts, when the bus was involved in a crash, the district said.

The two Liberty students were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries, their ages, and additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

In a statement, the school district thanked first responders who helped students and others at the scene.

“Liberty works closely with our transportation partner Rolling V to ensure the safety of our students," it reads. "The district appreciates their work, as well as the efforts of the first responders who helped our students and others on the scene.”

Daily Voice has reached out to the district and local police for comment. Check back for updates.

