Rain, Possible Storms Could Dampen Part Of Weekend: Here's New Timing, Updated Forecast

The good news is that the weekend will hardly be a washout, and rain and possible thunderstorms are not expected to arrive until late in the afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the evening on Saturday.

But a massive coastal storm sweeping through the Southeast is now expected to sweep away from the Carolinas, with its possible impact on the Northeast diminishing, according to AccuWeather.com.

The rain expected Saturday will be from a system moving east from the northern Plains.

"The southern tropical rainstorm will likely remain separate from a cool front and jet stream dip that is heading for the Northeast this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Friday, Sept. 6 will be partly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature generally in the mid-70s.

Clouds will increase Friday night, and it will remain cloudy during the day before the system arrives, mainly after 5 p.m.

The window for precipitation will last until the middle of the evening Saturday, followed by gradual clearing.

The second half of the weekend will be sunny with plenty of blue skies and a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

