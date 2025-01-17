Fair 38°

Orange County Man Nabbed On I-87 For Possession Of Felony-Weight Narcotics: Police

A traffic stop on I-87 in Albany led to the arrest of a Walden man for possession of felony-weight narcotics, the New York State Police reported.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
According to Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, the incident occurred on Monday, Jan. 13, around 10:2o a.m., when troopers stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. 

The driver, identified as Orange County resident Ibo E. Boone, age 37, of Walden, was found to have a significant quantity of controlled substances, O'Neil said.

With the assistance of an Albany County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, felony-weight narcotics and an additional controlled substance were discovered inside Boone’s vehicle. The drugs were seized, and Boone was arrested at the scene, she added.

Boone was arraigned in Albany City Court and charged with multiple drug felonies and additional traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. 

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing

