Man Charged With Fatal Shooting Of 20-Year-Old In Hudson Valley

Case, a Pleasant Valley resident, was arraigned on Monday, Jan. 13, for the Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, shooting death of Anthony Cuozzo in Pleasant Valley, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

He was also arraigned on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities allege that Case intentionally killed Cuozzo by shooting him multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol.

Prosecutors claim Case unlawfully possessed the firearm with the intent to use it against Cuozzo and that the possession did not take place at Case's home or business.

Parisi described the incident as a tragic loss. “The death of Anthony Cuozzo is heart-wrenching,” Parisi said. “We remain committed to ensuring a full and impartial investigation and will pursue justice with transparency and diligence.”

The New York State Police investigated the case.

Case is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

