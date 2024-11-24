Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Violent 2017 Home Invasion

Westchester County resident Oscar Castillo, age 37, from Yonkers, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 18, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

He was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

The sentence stems from Castillo's 2023 guilty plea to burglary charges linked to a 2017 incident in Washingtonville. Castillo, who initially evaded sentencing by not appearing in court, was apprehended under a warrant issued in 2024.

According to court documents, the 2017 burglary involved a forced entry into a Cardinal Drive home where Castillo and another masked man, armed and claiming to be FBI agents, confronted the homeowner. The homeowner suffered injuries during a physical struggle.

Crucial DNA evidence linked Castillo to the crime, leading to his 2021 arrest with the help of New York State Parole.

Hoovler praised the collaborative efforts of local and state law enforcement in bringing Castillo to justice and highlighted the sophisticated use of DNA technology in solving the case.

