Hudson Valley Lottery Player Strikes Gold With $500,000 Pick 10 Win

The winning ticket was purchased in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

This fortunate win comes from the daily PICK 10 lottery game, where players choose ten numbers from a selection ranging from 1 to 80. The winner correctly chose 10 numbers out of 20 that were drawn to win the top prize.

The winning numbers were: Winning numbers were: 01-02-03-04-06-10-11-13-18-20-27-28-29-30-35-46-49-62-66-70.

The draws are held nightly at 8:30 p.m., offering numerous chances to win.

The New York Lottery reminds winners that they have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, regardless of the amount.

