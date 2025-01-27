Fatal Crash Involving Bus Causes Road Closure In Hudson Valley (Developing)

The crash, which happened in Middletown on Monday, Jan. 27 at around 7:30 a.m., has closed Route 211 (Wickham Avenue) between Wisner Avenue in Middletown and Certified Drive in the Town of Wallkill, the City of Middletown Police Department announced.

The department confirmed that the crash resulted in a fatality.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area, stating that the closure is expected to last one to two hours. They recommended using alternate routes, including North Street (Route 17M) and East Main Street, until the road is reopened.

Details surrounding the crash, including the number of vehicles involved and the identity of the victim, have not yet been released. Authorities have not confirmed if any additional injuries occurred in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

