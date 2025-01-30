Bird Flu Outbreak Kills Dozens Of Chickens, Ducks At Hudson Valley Farm; 2nd In NY This Month

The disease – highly pathogenic avian influenza, H5N1, or bird flu – was confirmed at a farm within Ulster County, the county health department confirmed to Daily Voice.

Authorities did not name the impacted farm, but noted that around 48 of 50 ducks and chickens died from infection. Two others were euthanized.

The farm’s owners and a veterinarian are the only people believed to have had contact with the infected birds, health officials said.

News of the Ulster County outbreak came just days after health officials confirmed a case of bird flu on Long Island, at a poultry farm in Suffolk County, as Daily Voice reported.

Humans and other mammals can only become infected with bird flu after prolonged close contact with infected birds. Symptoms of infection include fever, diarrhea, and coughing.

To date, no human cases have been reported in New York State.

