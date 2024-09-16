2 Killed After Tesla Crashes Into Hudson Valley Apartment Building, Catches On Fire

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 in White Plains, when the vehicle lost control, hit the curb and a tree, and crashed into the front of an apartment building at 295 Battle Ave., according to White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong.

The vehicle and building both caught on fire after the car exploded, Chong said, adding that it was an electric Tesla.

Police and firefighters were at the scene within seconds and were able to put out the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, authorities found two bodies in the car that were badly burnt, Chong said.

The identities of those who were killed have not yet been released pending notification of their families.

The White Plains Police Vehicle Accident Investigations Unit and the Westchester Medical Examiner are now at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

