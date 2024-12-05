Truck Barrels Into Miller Place Liquor Store (Developing)

The incident happened in Miller Place, at the Wine & Liquor located on Route 25A, at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.

Emergency crews were called about a car into the building with at least one patient trapped, according to preliminary radio traffic.

A photo shared on Facebook showed a red cabbed pickup truck smashed through a large front window.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether the driver, customers, or any employees were injured.

Suffolk County Police responded to the scene, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

