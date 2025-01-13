Reward Offered After Bulldog's Emaciated Body Found Abandoned In Miller Place Woods

The disturbing discovery was made in Miller Place, along Miller Place-Yaphank Road north of Whiskey Road, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

A passerby found a backpack containing the severely emaciated remains of a deceased French or English bulldog, the Suffolk County SPCA said. The animal was estimated to be between six months and one year old.

The animal protection organization initially offered a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. That has since been followed by an additional $1,000 from the New York Humane Society and another $1,000 from an anonymous donor.

“Someone out there knows something, and we need your help to bring the person responsible to justice!” the Suffolk County SPCA said in a statement.

A photo shared by the organization showed the dog was discovered in a pink backpack with artwork depicting multiple videogame controllers.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the SPCA at 631-382-7722.

