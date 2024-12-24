Darrell Sumpter, a dedicated assistant varsity basketball coach at William Floyd High School, died Friday, Dec. 13, in a wreck on Sunrise Highway in Shirley, as Daily Voice reported. He was 51.

The William Floyd School District confirmed his passing in a letter to parents the following day.

“Mr. Sumpter was a proud William Floyd graduate, a longtime community member, a family man, and a highly-regarded coach and mentor for our boys’ and girls’ basketball programs,” the district said.

Known affectionately as "Coach D," Sumpter served as an assistant coach for the boys' varsity basketball team since 2015 after years of volunteering his time to foster a love of the game in local youth.

His impact extended beyond the court. He was instrumental in creating the district’s youth basketball program and booster club, initiatives that provided opportunities and support to student-athletes across the community.

“[His efforts] made a difference in the lives of so many boys’ and girls’ student-athletes within our community,” the district said.

The beloved educator’s family was in attendance when players, staff, and William Floyd students came together to honor Sumpter’s legacy in a hard-fought 66-57 victory over rival Longwood.

Before the game, a moving tribute was delivered over the public address system, followed by a moment of silence in Sumpter’s honor.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sumpter’s family, friends, and all the student-athletes who loved and cared for him,” the district said.

Funeral services for Sumpter were held on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Center Moriches.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.