Darrell Sumpter Killed In Shirley Crash On Sunrise Highway

A motor vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway left a Shirley man dead and two others injured on Friday, Dec. 13, Suffolk County police announced.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
Darrell Sumpter, 51, was driving a 2002 Cadillac westbound in the left lane of Sunrise Highway when the vehicle swerved and struck a 2021 Ford utility truck in the right lane, police said. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned at 1:37 p.m., approximately 1.5 miles east of Horseblock Road in Shirley, according to authorities.

Sumpter was pronounced dead at the scene, police detailed in the release. His passenger, 48-year-old female also of Shirley, and the 52-year-old man Ford driver of Lake Ronkonkoma, were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, officials said.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety inspection, police noted.

Detectives from the Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 631-854-8552.

