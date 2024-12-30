Overcast 53°

SHARE

Lirr Fatal: Victim ID'd Following Train Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Shirley

Authorities identified a man who was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train.

Mastic-Shirley Station

Mastic-Shirley Station

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
by Michael Mashburn & Cecilia Levine

The incident happened in Shirley, west of the Mastic-Shirley station, shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, as Daily Voice reported.

An eastbound LIRR train was approaching the station when it struck an unauthorized pedestrian on the tracks at the Smith Road crossing, MTA Police told Daily Voice.

On Monday, Dec. 30, the agency identified the victim as 72-year-old Robert Audette Jr., of Shirley.

No criminality is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing, MTA Police said.

The incident caused delays on the Montauk Branch, but service has since resumed.

Additional details about Audette’s life were not immediately available. Relatives are invited to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

to follow Daily Voice Mastic-Shirley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE