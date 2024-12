The incident happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. between the William Floyd Parkway crossing and the station. Both MTA and local police were dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have not yet determined why the individual was on the tracks. The investigation remains ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The incident caused delays on the Montauk Branch, but service has since resumed.

