Taglio Pizza, at 85 Mineola Boulevard in Mineola, will open a second location in Massapequa Park later this year.

Owner Rob Cervoni said the new location at 115 Front St. is being renovated to convert it from a former sushi restaurant to an artisanal Roman pizzeria. He hopes to open the new location in early December.

Taglio Pizza has a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Yelp with reviews calling the slices "delicious," "mind-blowing," and "best I've ever eaten."

It's not just fans singing his glories. Cervoni was crowned a champion on the cooking show "Chopped" in 2022, and Taglio Pizza was named the third-best pizza in the county and the top 100 in the world by Top 50 Pizza.

The good press has kept business booming, Cervoni said.

However, a common refrain in the restaurant's reviews is the difficulty of getting to the pizzeria, parking, and the long line during peak hours. The new location should address those complaints, Cervoni said in his announcement video.

Taglio Pizza Massapequa Park restaurant is across the street from the Massapequa Train Station, has seats for 35 people, and will have a large parking lot.

"Get off the train, get a slice," he said. "... I'm excited."

