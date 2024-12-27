Emergency crews in Massapequa were called to a residence located above a commercial building near Old Sunrise Highway and Clocks Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, for an unresponsive female.

Officers located 57-year-old Josefina Ramirez Montero suffering from multiple stab wounds and administered medical aid, Nassau County Police said. Montero was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not speculate on what led up to the killing, and no suspects had been arrested as of Friday, Dec. 27.

Homicide detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

