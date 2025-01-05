Homeless Man Pretending To Be Masonry Worker Scammed Elderly Victims: Nassau County PD

Patrick Wall, who is homeless, targeted elderly victims from September 2023 to January 2025, offering to perform construction repairs on their homes, according to Nassau County Police. Wall convinced the victims to hire him, but during the work, he intentionally caused more damage to their properties and increased the costs of the repairs, police said.

When the victims became suspicious, they reported the scam to law enforcement, leading to an extensive investigation by the Third Squad detectives.

Wall was arrested without incident and is now facing multiple charges, including one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of grand larceny in the third degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, five counts of conspiracy in the fifth degree, five counts of scheme to defraud in the first degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree. He is also charged with several Town of Hempstead violations.

Wall is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Wall’s scam to contact the Third Squad at 516-573-6354. Nassau County Police also remind residents to remain vigilant and encourage family members and friends to discuss scams that target seniors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Massapequa and receive free news updates.