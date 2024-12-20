Kathy Fusaro, who co-owned Blazin’ Bagel and Deli in Manorville with her husband Daniel, died in November after a long fight with stage 4 breast cancer, relatives wrote on GoFundMe.

She leaves behind her husband and their three sons, triplets Blaze, Chase, and Zackary.

“Last night, the best mom I could have ever asked for, passed away…” Zackary wrote. “She fought with incredible strength, but after years of struggle, she is finally at peace.”

Following her passing, Mr. Fusaro made the difficult decision to close the family business, sharing the news with customers in an emotional post on social media.

“We regret to inform you that Blazin’ Bagel and Deli was closed officially on December 9, 2024,” he wrote on the shop's Facebook page. “Despite our best efforts to sustain the business through my wife’s passing, the unforeseen circumstances have forced me to sell Blazin’ Bagel and Deli throughout this horrific time in my life.”

Daniel thanked the deli’s loyal patrons and vendors, saying, “We love you all and are going to miss you and all the times we had. Please understand.”

As the family navigates their heartbreaking loss, the Manorville community has stepped up to provide financial support. The GoFundMe campaign had raised over $9,000 as of Friday, Dec. 20.

“We are truly grateful for your kindness, love, and any help you can provide,” Zackary wrote.

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe.

