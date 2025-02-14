Double D Bar Ranch in Manorville was arraigned on 112 charges in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Feb. 13, following an investigation by the DA’s Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team (BEAST).

The organization, which promotes itself as an animal sanctuary, failed to provide adequate food, water, shelter, and veterinary care for a wide range of animals, including cows, goats, horses, and even an alpaca, prosecutors alleged.

BEAST detectives began visiting the Double D Bar Ranch at its Wading River Road location daily starting in January 2025 after receiving numerous complaints. They reportedly found:

Hundreds of animals without proper shelter or access to liquid water during freezing temperatures

Deceased animals among the living

Animals suffering from untreated medical conditions such as dental disease, respiratory infections, emaciation, overgrown hooves and claws, and untreated wounds

Dozens of animals were removed from the property, and efforts to remediate the site are ongoing, prosecutors said.

In court Thursday, Suffolk County Judge Susan Berland prohibited the organization from taking in additional animals while the case proceeds. She also granted a court order allowing law enforcement to continue to monitor the welfare of the animals remaining on the property.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierny thanked numerous agencies for their contributions in caring for the animals, including 13 Hands Equine Rescue and Humane Long Island.

“No matter what name it operates under, a ‘sanctuary’ is not a sanctuary when it becomes a place of suffering,” said Tierney. “Our commitment to protecting animals is unwavering. When those who claim to provide care instead allow neglect and cruelty, we will take necessary action.”

Investigators asked the public to report suspected animal abuse, neglect, or illegal possession of exotic animals via the Suffolk County District Attorney’s website, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Daily Voice has reached out to Double D Bar Ranch for comment.

