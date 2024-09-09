Suspect Had 'Date Rape' Drug After Woman's Body Found In Suitcase In Huntington, Report Says

The remains of 31-year-old Seikeya Jones, who was homeless, were discovered by a passerby in Huntington, near the intersection of Nassau and Woodhull roads, shortly before noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

An official cause of death has yet to be publicized by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Days would go by before homicide detectives arrested a suspect in the case, 31-year-old Ronald Schroeder, of Huntington. Schroeder was apprehended late Friday, Sept. 6, on suspicion of concealing a human corpse and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Notably, he was not charged with causing the death itself. He was arraigned in Suffolk County Court on Saturday, Sept. 7.

At the time of his arrest, officers found Schroeder in possession of a so-called “date rape” drug and other illicit substances, ABC 7 reports.

Investigators also confirmed that Jones’ body was found in the fetal position with black cords binding her wrists, according to the outlet.

Suffolk County Police did not speculate on how long Jones’ body was there, or whether she and Schroeder knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police homicide detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

