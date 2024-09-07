Suffolk County Police were called about suspicious activity in a wooded area of Huntington, near the intersection of Nassau and Woodhull roads, shortly before noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Investigators later confirmed that they found a suitcase containing the body of 31-year-old Seikeya Jones, who was homeless. Her cause of death is still being determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Late Friday, Sept. 6, police announced that they arrested 31-year-old Ronald Schroeder, of Huntington, in connection with the case. He was apprehended at Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan shortly before 2 p.m.

Schroeder is charged with the following crimes:

Concealment of a human corpse

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Notably, he was not charged with causing the death itself. He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Investigators did not speculate on how long Jones' remains may have been there, or whether she and Schroeder knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police homicide detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

