ID Released For Woman Found Dead Inside Suitcase Behind Huntington Business

Suffolk County Police were called about suspicious activity in a wooded area of Huntington, near the intersection of Nassau and Woodhull roads, shortly before noon Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Hours later, the agency revealed that officers found a suitcase containing a dead body.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Seikeya Jones, who was homeless. Her cause of death is still being determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Investigators did not speculate on how long Jones' remains may have been there.

No suspects had been arrested as of early Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police homicide detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

