Man Caught In Compactor At Work Dies In Milton

The incident occurred in Saratoga County at Cottrell Paper on Rock City Road in the town of Milton around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

According to Saratoga County Sheriff's Capt. Daniel Morley, an investigation into the incident revealed that a company employee, Anthony T. Smith Jr., of Milton, had become trapped in a compactor.

Members of the company, as well as the Rock City Falls Fire Department and Community EMS, extricated him but were unable to revive him, Morely said.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene by Saratoga County Coroner Susan Hayes-Masa.

The New York State Police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) assisted the Sheriff's Office on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

